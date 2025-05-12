Arrests after gunfire in Maltby

Arrests: Two men are in custody

TWO men have been arrested by police following alleged gunfire in Maltby, the South Yorkshire force have confirmed.

Police were called to an address on Highfield Park at around 10.46pm on the evening of Sunday May 11, in response to the sighting of a man apparently armed with a gun.

Firearms officers attended the area and while conducting searches and enquiries were further called to reports of a firearms discharge at 11.47pm.

It is alleged that a weapon was fired on Hayhurst Crescent. No injuries were reported. Officers attended and arrested two men, aged 35 and 23.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences, and possession of Class A drugs. They remain in police custody at present.

DCI James Horsfield, of Rotherham CID, said: “No-one in South Yorkshire should have to suffer the fear of violence that gun crime causes.

“The senseless actions like those alleged to have been carried out this weekend pose a danger to our communities, and I am thankful that no injuries were reported on this occasion.

“Officers responded quickly to ensure the safety of those in the area and have arrested two men in connection.

"I understand that residents will be concerned by this incident, and I would like to reassure you that officers are thoroughly investigating to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“Officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area in the coming days, and I encourage anyone with questions to speak to them.

"I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward. Support from our communities is vital in tackling gun crime. If you know something we don't, tell us so we can act on it.”

South Yorkshire Police have armed response cars which patrol the county and are able to respond quickly to incidents.

Anyone who has information that could help officers with enquiries, regardless should get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 1058 of May 11, 2025.

Police have asked that anyone with information - regardless of how inconsequential it may seem - to contact them.