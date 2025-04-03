Arrest made after Trans Pennine Trail incidents

Trans Pennine Trail

South Yorkshire Police officers investigating a report of sexual assault on Blackburn Valley Trail have made an arrest.

The route, which snakes through Rotherham to the heart of Sheffield, is a popular route for joggers.

A statement received from South Yorkshire Police by the Advertiser says: At 3pm on Saturday 8 March, we received reports a woman had been touched inappropriately as she ran in the direction of Meadowhall. The incident is reported to have happened earlier in the day at around 12.45pm.

An investigation was launched immediately and officers have been carrying out numerous lines of enquiry which have now led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of sexual assault.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Matthew Cook, Acting Inspector of the North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We understand this report has caused concern locally, particularly among the running community, and I want to reassure you that officers are working tirelessly to progress the investigation.

"As part of our enquiries, we've stepped up patrols in the affected area and you'll continue to see an increased police presence in and around the Blackburn Valley Trail. If you have any concerns which you have not yet raised with us, please speak to officers when you see them out and about. They are there to help."

If you think you have information which could help our investigation and hasn't yet been reported to us, report online here: https://orlo.uk/aR4rA, use our live chat facility, or call us on 101. Please quote incident number 604 of 8 March 2025 when you get in touch.