Arrest made after road crash in Thrybergh
A SUSPECTED drink-driver was arrested after a crash which led to the air ambulance being called to Thrybergh.
Emergency services attended Vale Road shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, July 27.
A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the collision involved a black Kia Sportage and a black Chrysler Sebring.
“A passenger in the Kia, a 34-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the legal limit. He has been released under investigation.”