Air ambulance arriving at the scene

A SUSPECTED drink-driver was arrested after a crash which led to the air ambulance being called to Thrybergh.

Emergency services attended Vale Road shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, July 27.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the collision involved a black Kia Sportage and a black Chrysler Sebring.

“A passenger in the Kia, a 34-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.