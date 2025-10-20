Arrest after woman found dead at Kimberworth address

Support: Police are assisting the family of a woman found dead on Saturday

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Rotherham.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am on Saturday, October 18, following a report of a 35-year-old woman being found dead in a property in Ox Close Avenue, Kimberworth.

Her family has been informed and are being supported by police.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

However, a 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Specialist officers remained at the scene ti carry out further enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101, quoting incident 15 of October 18, 2025, or get in touch via the South Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone wanting to report information anonymously, should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website.