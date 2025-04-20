Arrest after police pursuit

Nowhere to go: Police bring a car to a halt (image, SYP)

A SUSPECTED offender was arrested in a police operation in the Dearne area which resulted in a car being intercepted.

Police became aware of a Peugeot car, believed to have been using cloned number plates, being driven around Edlington.

South Yorkshire Police said one of the occupants of the vehicle was suspected of being seen in possession of a machete the day before.

They carefully pursued the vehicle and officers were able to stop the Peugeot using pre-emptive tactics.

Firearms officers tailed the Peugeot in an unmarked vehicle, while colleagues from the same team in a marked police vehicle approached from a different direction to intercept the vehicle and block it at a junction, to prevent it being driven off.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into police custody. A woman was also dealt with at the scene for document offences.

While in custody, a snap bag of suspected drugs was found in his cell, leading to him being re-arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This was a great example of colleagues working together to communicate effectively with one another in order to track down a wanted individual and bring him into custody.

"Both sets of officers communicated on their radios to track the Peugeot's whereabouts before intercepting it at a safe point so the occupants had no choice but to stop and comply with police.

"We will continue to utilise a range of tactics at our disposal to work proactively to fight crime and keep our communities safe."