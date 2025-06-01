Arrest after man found dead in Parkgate

POLICE investigating the death of a man in Parkgate, Rotherham, have arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Waddington Way shortly before 7am on Sunday, June 1, to reports that a man had been found in an unresponsive condition.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man, aged 54, waspronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained in police custody.

Det Chief Insp Anna Sedgwick, who is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: "We are currently in the early stages of our investigation and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances behind this incident.

"We have a cordon in place and there will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance. I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please do get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025."

Investigation: Police have now left Waddington Way

Waddington Way is a remote industrial road, with a variety of businesses.

Those with information can get in touch by contacting police by phone on 101 or reporting information online via the portal: https://orlo.uk/UVoU4

Alternatively, those who prefer not to give their personal details can remain anonymous and pass on information to Crimestoppers.

Their UK Contact Centre can be contacted on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/0HSus