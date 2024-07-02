Minster Gardens

A MAN was stabbed in an altercation with a group of men in Rotherham town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said the force was made aware at 2am on Saturday (29) of a victim who had been stabbed in College Street.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that an altercation took place between the victim and a group of five men In Minster Gardens.

“The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries to his abdomen. His injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.”

There was a police presence at Minster Gardens on Saturday as officers conducted forensic enquiries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and wounding with intent to cause harm. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.