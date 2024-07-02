Arrest after early-hours stabbing in Rotherham town centre
South Yorkshire Police said the force was made aware at 2am on Saturday (29) of a victim who had been stabbed in College Street.
A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that an altercation took place between the victim and a group of five men In Minster Gardens.
“The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries to his abdomen. His injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.”
There was a police presence at Minster Gardens on Saturday as officers conducted forensic enquiries.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and wounding with intent to cause harm. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 100 of June 29.