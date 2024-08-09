Army’s bomb squad called after suspicious package found in Canklow
South Yorkshire Police were called to Rother View Road at 7.19pm yesterday (Thursday), with the army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team also attending.
A cordon was put in place and 15 properties were evacuated as a precaution while the emergency services conducted their work.
Police advised the public to avoid the area.
Shortly before 2am, a force spokesperson said: “The evacuation zone in the ongoing incident in Canklow has now been reduced after the area has been made safe by colleagues from the army’s EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team.
“A small cordon is now in place at the property involved in the incident on Rother View Road.
“Local residents who were originally evacuated are being advised that they can now return safely to their homes. All roads in the area have now been reopened.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation.”