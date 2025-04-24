Appeal launched after criminals hut animal charity

Wrecked: Adoptapaws expect the van to be beyond repair

A ROTHERHAM animal charity has been left reeling by criminals who stole and wrecked their transportation van.

When Adoptapaws were told the vehicle had been found, the front end had been stripped off and the engine removed.

To make matters worse, it had been stocked with equipment for a fund-raising dog show and some of that had been stolen, with other items scattered down a wooded banking - an act of vandalism which has mystified those who run the charity.

The Kimberworth-based organisation was set up as a not for profit organisation by Debbie and James Fryer several years ago, before achieving charitable status in 2023.

The van cost £30,000 when it was new, more than three years ago and it is now expected it will be written off.

A replacement will also need around £10,000 spending to make it suitable for transporting animals and getting DEFRA authorisation, which is necessary for the work they do.

They set up a GoFundMe page for supporters to help, with a target of £10,000 and were more than half way towards that figure in just over 24 hours.

Adoptapaws spokeswoman Vicki Baker said they had been forced to leave the van in Sheffield after the engine management went into ‘limp mode’ but by the time mechanics arrived to collect it, they found it missing with glass on the floor where a window had been smashed.

It was located at Beeley Wood, where it had been stripped and the contents pillaged.

“We don’t get why they had to vandalise something, as well,” said Vicki.

They had been forced to cancel appointments with vets, because they had no way of transporting animals, she said.

Some volunteers have stepped forwards to help with some of those duties, in their own vehicles, for the moment, she said.

The charity offers help to a diverse range of creatures, from the regular domestic dogs, cats and rabbits, to horses, birds and even a tortoise at present.

All those involved in Adoptapaws do so on a voluntary basis, with all the cash raised to support the charity going towards its animal rescue work.

The GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-animal-transport-van-has-been-stolen-and-vandalised