Appeal for witnesses as Centenary Way road rage victim (74) says: ‘I could have been killed’

The man was heading home from work last Tuesday (6) when the incident happened – and the case has been closed unless witnesses come forward.

He said: “The lights changed to green so I went to set off. A car came through the lights coming the other way.

“This car stopped. These two kids in their 20s in the car behind me started getting angry but I was saying what do you want me to do?

“On Centenary Way near the bottom of Main Street, one of them got out, came over and kicked me from one side of the car to the other.

“Centenary Way is full of cameras, but the police said they’re not all working. I could have been killed.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received reports on 6 February of an assault on Centenary Way in Rotherham.

“It is reported that a 74-year-old man was pulled from his vehicle while stationary at a traffic light by two unknown men. The suspects are alleged to have kicked him in his face before fleeing the scene.

“Officers carried out extensive enquiries into vehicles reported and after exhausting all lines of enquiry have filed the investigation, pending further information becoming available.