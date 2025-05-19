'Amnesty bins' to take knives off Rotherham streets

Safety bid: Police want knives out of circulation

AMNESTY bins’ for people wanting to dispose of knives are available at three locations in Rotherham.

They have been made available as South Yorkshire Police supports a national week of action against knife crime, known as Sceptre.

The bins are available at Eastwood Lane, in the town centre, the Vape Shack in Church Lane, Swinton, and in the Tinsley Forum car park, in Bawtry Road.

Through the course of the week, there will be increased police activity, including intelligence led operations targeting those known to habitually carry knives, and searches of open land, where weapons can be hidden.

High-visibility, and plain-clothes, patrols will also be stepped up at locations where violence and knife-crime are known to be most likely to occur.

Det Supt David Cowley, said: “Anyone who carries a knife is putting themselves and others in danger.

“People don’t realise that you are more likely to get hurt from a knife ou carry than from someone else who is.”