Amnesty announced for guns reclassified as illegal

Amnesty: Blank firers can be handed in at Main Street from February 3 to 28

AN AMNESTY has been announced for unwitting owners of blank firing guns which have now been re-classified as illegal.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guns which fire blanks – making a noise without firing bullets – can be owned legally, but tests last year showed that some types could easily be converted to work as weapons.

They are four types of ‘top venting’ guns, where the gases released when fired go harmlessly upwards, rather than pushing a bullet down the barrel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But tests showed four Turkish produced models could be easily converted to fire as guns, without any specialist knowledge and the use of common tools.

They are Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow, and they are now deemed to be illegal and prohibited.

However, those who have them can hand them in between February 3 and 28 under a South Yorkshire Police amnesty.

They will be accepted at the county’s four main police district headquarters, in Main Street, Rotherham, Snig Hill, Sheffield, College Road, Doncaster and Churchfields, Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of the items are advised to carry them in a box or bag and keep them out of public sight, while making a journey direct to the police station, to minimise the time spent in public.

Det Insp Claire Moss said: “These types of weapons make up a large proportion of firearms discharges and recoveries in South Yorkshire over the last two years.

“Getting them off the streets of South Yorkshire is a priority.

“If you remain in possession of one of these illegal weapons, not only do you risk being handed a considerable jail sentence, but you are also posing a danger to innocent members of your community.”