Adorable dog with a crimebusting past
His dazzling career as a crime buster - under his rank of PD, or police dog - has been cut short by arthritis.
And while criminals may breathe a sigh of relief, there are many who have found themselves facing justice because of his work since joining South Yorkshire Police in 2020.
His highly-tuned nose has sniffed out cash, drugs and weapons - finding crucial evidence in ‘needle in a haystack’ circumstances which might well have defied searches with the human eye.
Such finds have given police the evidence they have needed to prosecute offenders and his handler said: “Working alongside your dog is a privilege, we live together, work together and I know that his skills can support our colleagues in their work.
“I remember, following a shooting, officers were in the area looking for evidence, spending hours searching undergrowth and shrubbery.
“We arrived and located ammunition, saving hours and hours of officers’ time.
“Our dogs are a huge asset to policing our frontline and serving our communities. Their abilities to detain, search and find are immeasurable.
“Following a warrant, a large industrial site was searched by officers, who had been searching for the entire day, and Buddy was brought in for a final sweep.
“He had searched for a lengthy period of time, but located a large bag of Class A drugs that had been very well hidden.”
His career may be over, but PD Buddy will continue to live with his handler as a pet.