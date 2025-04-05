Adorable dog with a crimebusting past

Top of the class: PD Buddy excelled in his field

MOST people would recognise Buddy simply as an adorable dog - but in a five year career he has become a nemesis to South Yorkshire’s criminal community.

His dazzling career as a crime buster - under his rank of PD, or police dog - has been cut short by arthritis.

And while criminals may breathe a sigh of relief, there are many who have found themselves facing justice because of his work since joining South Yorkshire Police in 2020.

His highly-tuned nose has sniffed out cash, drugs and weapons - finding crucial evidence in ‘needle in a haystack’ circumstances which might well have defied searches with the human eye.

Such finds have given police the evidence they have needed to prosecute offenders and his handler said: “Working alongside your dog is a privilege, we live together, work together and I know that his skills can support our colleagues in their work.

“I remember, following a shooting, officers were in the area looking for evidence, spending hours searching undergrowth and shrubbery.

“We arrived and located ammunition, saving hours and hours of officers’ time.

“Our dogs are a huge asset to policing our frontline and serving our communities. Their abilities to detain, search and find are immeasurable.

“Following a warrant, a large industrial site was searched by officers, who had been searching for the entire day, and Buddy was brought in for a final sweep.

“He had searched for a lengthy period of time, but located a large bag of Class A drugs that had been very well hidden.”

His career may be over, but PD Buddy will continue to live with his handler as a pet.