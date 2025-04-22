Action against problem youths in Goldthorpe

Responding: Police in Goldthorpe have acted on anti-social behaviour

ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour problems in Goldthorpe are continuing to get police attention after residents suffered a series of incidents.

Neighbourhood police in the area have been told of a gang of three youths who smashed rear windows in a series of cars, at locations including Jackson Street, Railway View and Frederick Street in one night.

Youngsters causing problems are also reported to have moved from Welfare Park to the ‘Bella estate’ area, congregating in a park there and “causing havoc”, according to one resident. The area is now to get police patrols.

Problems had been identified in the area previously, focused on the Barnsley Road, Doncaster Road and High Street areas.

South Yorkshire Police have previously issued anti-social behaviour warning letters to some of those involved and a police and communities together, or PACT, meeting was told that some individuals continue to be monitored by officers.

Youth justice workers have also been involved with some, following an assault which took place in the village.