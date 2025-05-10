Action against drivers ignorning motorway danger warnings

Lane disipline: Motorists must obey illuminated motorway signs

FIFTEEN motorists are in line for unwelcome letters after ignoring red X signs, used to close down lanes on motorways.

A South Yorkshire roads policing officer witnesses the drivers failing to adhere to the signs - when a stricken vehicle was blocking the carriageway ahead.

Its brakes had jammed, meaning the driver was unable to move it, creating what police called “a significant risk to those travelling on the carriageway.”

That triggered a response from National Highways, which operates the electronic signs mounted on overhead gantries above the motorway lanes.

They closed down two lanes, to both maintain safety and allow emergency services to travel to the location unimpeded.

When the red X is illuminated, it means the lane below is out of use, but the officer witnessed 15 drivers carry on without switching to other lanes.

Their details were recorded and all now face the prospect of a traffic offence report letter arriving on the doormat.

Penalties can be three points on the licence and a fine of £100.

The 15 are not alone, with 507 drivers fines so far this year for contravening red X signs. Roads Policing Insp Matt Collings said: “Drivers who ignore the restrictions placed on motorways, including lane closures, pose a risk to innocent people and emergency services workers. “Their lack of patience, and ignorance further delays our work and the re-opening of the lanes or carriageways. “While at the scene, other abiding drivers expressed their frustration to officers about those failing to adhere and we can assure you that we will take action.”