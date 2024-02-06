Dr Alan Billings

If the rise had been less, the 2024/25 budget would fall short, the South Yorkshire police and crime panel was told as it voted through the plans on Tuesday (6).

The government funds 74 per cent of SYP’s budget, with the remaining 26 per cent – about £93 million – made up through the precept.

Dr Alan Billings, the region’s police commissioner, described this year’s budget as his “swansong” as the role is being transferred to the regional mayor this year.

Dr Billings added that he was disappointed a special grant which funded 80 per cent of the force’s legacy issues would drop to 50 per cent.

South Yorkshire Police’s legacy costs include civil claims arising from the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 and compensation for victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham whom the police failed. This year the cost of legacy issues is anticipated to be £7.3 million.

“I’m still having to ask the police force to make savings this year, and to make even bigger savings over the longer term,” Dr Billings told the meeting. “I’m always very concerned obviously about the impact all this has on the finances have on the people of South Yorkshire and their ability to pay, and we know that lots of people are struggling.”