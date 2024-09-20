17 arrests and 47 kids safeguarded in online sex offences operation by South Yorkshire Police
Op Spring Bravo saw suspects held for offences including possession of indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
SYP said 47 children who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm had been safeguarded.
And 78 digital devices have been seized for forensic examination as the investigations continue.
Det Insp Lee Wilson said: “The number one priority of Op Spring Bravo is to safeguard children and to do this in line with the national safeguarding timescales. The two weeks of dedicated action have prioritised high risk investigations in order to safeguard children at risk of online sexual abuse.
“The reason we all come to work every day, in the challenging and difficult world of the internet sexual offences team, is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.”