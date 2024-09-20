17 arrests and 47 kids safeguarded in online sex offences operation by South Yorkshire Police

.

SOUTH Yorkshire Police’s internet sexual offences team made 17 arrests across the region as part of a two-week safeguarding operation.

Op Spring Bravo saw suspects held for offences including possession of indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

SYP said 47 children who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm had been safeguarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 78 digital devices have been seized for forensic examination as the investigations continue.

Det Insp Lee Wilson said: “The number one priority of Op Spring Bravo is to safeguard children and to do this in line with the national safeguarding timescales. The two weeks of dedicated action have prioritised high risk investigations in order to safeguard children at risk of online sexual abuse.

“The reason we all come to work every day, in the challenging and difficult world of the internet sexual offences team, is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.”