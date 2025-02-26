Two Rotherham men among latest due before court over Manvers allegations
James Garbutt, aged 40, of Kingsbrook Chase, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 7.
Lee Whitelam, 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham, has been charged with the same offence and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on March 31.
Others facing accusations of violent disorder are Jack Knight, 21, of The Crescent, Barnsley, who will be in court on April 24; Darren Ward, 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, who will appear before Sheffield Magistrates on Monday and Philip Wood, 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton, who is due before magistrates on March 28.
Already, 83 people have been sentenced for their roles in the trouble which emerged during a confrontation at the Holiday Inn hotel in Manvers last August, where asylum seekers were being housed at the time.