Two guilty of town centre stabbing murder

Investigation: Police at the crime scene

TWO Rotherham men have been found guilty of murder - with a third defendant acquitted - following a stabbing in Drummond Street car park last year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had spent three weeks on trial, accused of murdering Lee Peter Davies, who was stabbed to death in June last year.

Police were called to the car park on June 18 last year and Mr Davies, aged 38, was found to be critically injured with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigation: Police work led to two murder convictions

A jury found Simon Welsh, aged 37, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, and Jake Shaw, of Canklow Road, guilty of murder.

Welsh was also found guilty of Section 18 Actual Bodily Harm.

Martin Shaw was found not guilty of murder.

Welsh and Jake Shaw will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 19 for sentencing.

Following the verdict Lee’s family released the following statement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today we feel that justice has been served and we welcome the guilty verdict placed upon the defendants.

“Losing our son Lee Peter Davies has taken an enormous toll on our family.

“He will be missed beyond measure, especially by his two young children who now have to grow up and navigate life without a father.

“We would like to thank the jury, the heroic witnesses who came to court and the investigation team for their time and efforts and a special thanks to the prosecution team, the OIC and SIO and our Family Liaison Officer.

"We now ask that we are afforded the time to grieve for Lee privately knowing that his murderers are going to be punished appropriately."