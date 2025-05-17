Two charged with firearms offences after Maltby incident

Charges: Two men face prosecution after a police investigation

TWO men are facing prosecution following an alleged firearms incident in Maltby.

Both have been charged with firearms offences following allegations that a gun was fired in the street.

South Yorkshire police said they responded to reports of a person with a firearm, making threats at an address on Highfield Park, Maltby, late on Sunday, May 11.

Armed officers attended and while conducting enquiries were called to reports of a firearms discharge elsewhere in the community.

Officers later recovered a firearm.

Luke Rushforth, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Joshua Stevens, 35, of Staffordshire Close, Rotherham, has been charged with possession of ammunition for a shotgun, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable an other to do so, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so, and two counts of possession of a firearm.

Both men were remanded into custody as the case progresses to court.

Rotherham CID spokesman James Horsfield, said: “Gun crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and it will not be tolerated.

“Our officers are relentless in investigating reports of incidents involving firearms.

“Increased patrols by officers will continue in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance to residents. As always, if anyone has any concerns I would encourage you to speak to our officers, they are there for your safety and are happy to help,” he said,