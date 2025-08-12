Two brothers among the latest four jailed over Manvers disorder

FOUR men – including two brothers – involved in disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers a year ago have been jailed.

Jason McGuire was recorded hurling rocks at a line of police officers protecting the hotel and its occupants.

McGuire's also caused damage to the hotel by throwing slabs of concrete at the building's windows.

Following his arrest, he was shown the footage of his offending, but the 31-year-old refused to answer any questions put to him by the interviewing officers.

After pleading guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing, McGuire, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Also appearing for sentencing on the same day was Scott McGuire - the older brother of Jason McGuire.

Captured on CCTV and body worn video, McGuire was seen aggressively kicking objects towards police.

Following his arrested McGuire claimed he was not at the hotel to cause trouble and had only gone there to get a meal.

Brothers: The jailed McGuires both live in Mexborough

When asked about this statement in his police interview, the 34-year-old refused to comment.

Having pleaded guilty to violent disorder, McGuire, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, was jailed for three years.

Another member of the violent mob that descended on the hotel was Keethan Reeve-Lawson.

The 22-year-old was seen shouting at officers before running forward and throwing a missile towards police.

Reeve-Lawson: Seen throwing missiles

Following a media appeal Reeve-Lawson was identified, arrested, and charged with violent disorder - which he pleaded guilty to.

Keethan Reeve-Lawson, of Mount Vernon Road, Barnsley, was jailed for 22 months.

The fourth man jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for his role in the disorder was Daniel Kazemi who was seen violently confronting the officers in front of the hotel.

Kazemi attempted to conceal his identity by covering his face with his hood - however footage clearly showed the 35-year-old pushing against a police shield before throwing objects at the officer.

Kazemi: Tried to hide his face

After sharing a photo of Kazemi during the disorder, several members of the public identified him, leading to his subsequent arrest and charge.

Having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, Kazemi, of Edna Street, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was jailed for 22 months.

