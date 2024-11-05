Three Rotherham men guilty of chasing hares, court finds
Their dogs were also confiscated.
They were found guilty of being equipped for search for, or pursuing, hares with dogs following a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates Court.
The prosecutions followed work by South Yorkshire Police, after the car they were travelling in was stopped by officers.
Lee Hague, 42, of Ingshead Avenue, Rawmarsh; Simon Jeffries, 31, of Pingles Crescent,Thrybergh; Ben Wilkinson, 20, of Constable Close, Flanderwell, along with Byron Wilson, 20, of Launce Road, Sheffield, had all pleaded not guilty to the offence at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court at an earlier hearing on July 2.
Police said in November last year, officers stopped a black Volkswagen Passat being driven by Hague and with Jeffries, Wilson, and Wilkinson as passengers, on Lansbury Avenue in Maltby.
Officers searched the vehicle and found three bull lurcher dogs, slip leads, and a high-powered search lamp, which were consistent with use for the illegal hunting of wild animals.
Officers seized the dogs and the four men’s mobile phones, and made arrangements for the men to attend police interviews.
After a trial found the four men guilty of the offence, they were collectively fined £2,450 and were deprived ownership of the dogs, slip leads, and lamp.
Hague was additionally charged with using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £120 and received six points on his licence.