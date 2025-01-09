Three more Manvers offenders face sentencing for their crimes

Morgan Heeley: Admitted violent disorder

THREE more offenders are facing justice after admitting their roles in the disturbance around the Manvers Holiday Inn hotel in August last year. s institution after admitting violent disorder.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All have pleaded guilty to charges against them and will be sentenced by a Crown Court Judge in the weeks ahead.

John Webster, aged 41, of Hague Avenue, Rawmarsh, admitted violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Lowe, aged 27, of Lowfield Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. Both of those men are due to be sentenced later this month.

Morgan Heeley: Admitted violent disorder

Morgan Heeley, 25, of Margaret Road, Darfield, Barnsley, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He will appear at court in February.

Two men have previously been jailed for offences including arson with intent to endanger life, with each getting a total jail term for their offences of nine years.

Days ago, Rory Huggins, aged 20, of Haythorne Way, Swinton, was given 12 months in a young offenders institution after admitting violent disorder.