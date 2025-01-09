Three more Manvers offenders face sentencing for their crimes
All have pleaded guilty to charges against them and will be sentenced by a Crown Court Judge in the weeks ahead.
John Webster, aged 41, of Hague Avenue, Rawmarsh, admitted violent disorder.
Mason Lowe, aged 27, of Lowfield Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. Both of those men are due to be sentenced later this month.
Morgan Heeley, 25, of Margaret Road, Darfield, Barnsley, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He will appear at court in February.
Two men have previously been jailed for offences including arson with intent to endanger life, with each getting a total jail term for their offences of nine years.
Days ago, Rory Huggins, aged 20, of Haythorne Way, Swinton, was given 12 months in a young offenders institution after admitting violent disorder.