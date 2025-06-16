Three more charged with Manvers disorder allegations

More charges: Ten months after the event, three more accused told they will face court

THREE more people have been charged over their alleged roles in the mass disorder which took place outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers last summer.

Jason McGuire, aged 30, of Princess Street, Masbrough, Rotherham, is due before Sheffield Magistrates on July 28, charged with violent disorder, South Yorkshire Police announced.

Scott McGuire, aged 34, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, is accused of violent disorder and is expected before Magistrates in Sheffield on July 4.

Thomas Callaghan, aged 21, of Stokewell Road, West Melton, Rotherham will appear at Crown Court in Sheffield on June 24, accused of violent disorder.

Another nine people, already charged, are due in court on dates leading up to September 5.

Most are accused of violent disorder, but two men, both from Barnsley, are also facing arson-related charges.

The development takes the total number now charged to 113, with 94 of them already sentenced to a total of 229 years in prison.