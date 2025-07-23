Three guilty of Rotherham rapes following Operation Stovewood case

THREE men have been locked up ahead of sentencing for historic rapes in Rotherham following the latest Operation Stovewood cases to go through court,

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences involved two Rotherham victims, both aged 14 when they were raped.

In one incident, Kessur Ajaib and Mohammed Makhmood, both aged 43 and from Rotherham attacked one girl, with both raping her on separate occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were aged between 18 and 20 at the time, in 1999, when Ajaib made conversation with her, gave her alcohol and lured her into an alley, where he raped her.

Makhmood carried out his attack after finding the girl at a bus stop, inviting her to smoke a cigarette with him, before leading her to a graveyard, where she was raped by him.

Sageer Hussain, aged 39, was already in prison for separate sexual offences but lived in Rotherham at the time.

He used to see his victim around Rotherham town centre and on one occasion he led her into an alley and said he would not let her out unless she had sex with him. She refused, and he raped her.

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court found all three men guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In custody: Kessur Ajaib

Officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s enquiry into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham - contacted the victims, now aged 30s, after identifying they may have been victims of child sexual abuse.

NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said: “Ajaib, Hussain and Makhmood subjected two young girls to devastating acts of sexual abuse, the consequences of which the victims have lived with for almost 25 years.

“Those victims have now, at last, had their voices heard and their accounts believed. While this could never eradicate the suffering caused by their attackers, I hope it will pave the way for the women to move forward with their lives.

“Both women have shown enormous strength and courage in speaking their truth and I am pleased that the National Crime Agency has, through careful investigation, helped them find justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awaiting sentencing: Sageer Hussain

“I encourage other victims of child sexual abuse to report what has happened to them, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.” Child sexual abuse can be reported to the police in person or by calling 101.

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: "These men deliberately exploited the victims’ youth and vulnerability to manipulate and control them. They sexually abused the victims, who were children, in the most horrendous way.

“The treatment these young girls endured was appalling – they were attacked in isolated locations and subjected to humiliation and verbal abuse.

"I want to thank both women for their courage in coming forward and staying engaged with the investigation and prosecution. Their evidence was vital in building our case and securing justice after all these years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locked up: Mohammed Makhmood

"The Crown Prosecution Service will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to support all victims of child sexual abuse as we pursue justice on their behalf."

All three men were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in November.

Including the latest offenders, 46 people have been convicted as a result of Operation Stovewood.