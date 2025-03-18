Three get big penalties for Dearne fly-tipping

Fly-tipping: The buck stops with the owner of dumped rubbish

THREE Dearne area residents have been hit with £400 penalties after being linked to recent fly-tipping offences in the area.

Stephanie Woodcock, of Low Grange Road, Thurnscoe, has been named by Barnsley Council following an incident in May last year, when neighbourhood wardens investigated after household waste was dumped on Chapel Lane.

That resulted in a prosecution where she admitted guilt and was fined £400, for a duty of care offence, meaning the rubbish remained her responsibility even after paying to have it removed.

Now it has emerged two others have been landed with £400 fixed penalties, after waste found dumped in Charles Street, Goldthorpe, was linked back to them.

Each of them told Barnsley Council staff that they had paid someone to remove their waste.

The rubbish had been tipped close to the address of each offender, and it emerged they had neither checked the person paid to dispose of their waste had a licence to do so, or had obtained a receipt.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities at Barnsley Council said:

“Fly-tipping is a blight on our borough and this latest prosecution shows that we will not tolerate it within our communities.

“We all have a duty of care when it comes to making sure waste that is taken from our homes is taken by someone with a valid waste carriers license and you check their credentials, so the waste is disposed of properly.

“I’d like to thank our wardens, the Safer Communities team and our litigation team for their help and hard work in this prosecution.”