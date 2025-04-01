Three facing court on crack cocaine charges

Accusations: Three men are awaiting a court date

TWO Rotherham men, and another from Sheffield, are facing court accused of supplying class A drugs and other offences.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All are also accused of possession of a bladed article and possessing criminal property.

They were arrested last week and were remanded in custody, ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Tandy, aged 59, of Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, Rotherham, Joel Williams, aged 41, of Middle Lane, Clifton, Rotherham, and Marcus Ekwubiri, aged 38, of Stanwell Walk, Sheffield, have all been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a bladed article and possessing criminal property.

Tandy and Williams have also been charged with possession of cannabis.

Details of the arrests and court appearance have ben released by the Rotherham north neighbourhood team from South Yorkshire Police.

Serious offences have to be heard at Crown Court, but defendants appear before Magistrates first as part of the legal process.