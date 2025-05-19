Three accused of raping the same girl in Rotherham
The offences, which have been investigated by the National Crime Agency under Operation Stovewood, are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham between 2007 and 2010, when the victim was aged 14 or 15.
Khamir Ifzal Khan, 36, now of no fixed abode, but previously from Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of trafficking of a person in the UK for sexual exploitation.
Mudasser Hussain, 36, of Henley Grove Road, Rotherham, has been charged with six counts of rape, while Ghazanfar Hussain, 40, of Rosebery Street, Rotherham has been charged with one count of rape.
All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates on May 19 and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 16.
Operation Stovewood is the single largest investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse ever undertaken. It covers alleged offences in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.