Thief jailed in police shoplifting crackdown

ONE of Rotherham’s most wanted shoplifters has been jailed following a police operation which saw him in court for a string of offences.

Liam Walsh, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was locked up for 24 weeks when he appeared before Magistrates in Sheffield - but another one year and three months from a previous sentence must also now be served.

That will run concurrently, at the same, as the new sentence.

He was brought to justice following a day of action in Rotherham town centre, involving police and colleagues from Rotherham Council.

The operation, on September 26, took a joint-working approach to tackling criminality and anti-social behaviour within the town centre.

Officers from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team charged Liam Walsh, already wanted in connection with a string of retail offences across Rotherham.

He was arrested and questioned over 12 incidents of shoplifting and multiple breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, to which he refused to comment.

Walsh was charged with 12 thefts from a shop and three breaches of a CBO.

Jailed: Liam Walsh

In addition to the 24 weeks sentence, he will serve concurrently with the remaining one year and three months from a previous sentence.

During the same dayother suspected shoplifters were apprehended by officers:

· Samantha King, aged 32, of no fixed above, was charged with five thefts from a shop. She has been bailed to court on October 17.

· Shinayde Strachan, aged 36, of Lindley Street, faces two allegations of theft from a shop. She has been bailed to Sheffield Magistrates' Court on November 4.

· Simon Holden, aged 44, of Pike Road, Rotherham, is accused of one theft from a shop. He has been bailed ahead of appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 28.

Rotherham Central NPT Insp John Crapper said: "Working with local businesses and shop staff is integral in our work to tackle retail crime. “By sharing crucial information, photos and intelligence about shoplifters, we can be proactive and prevent thefts from happening.

"For us to best understand how you think the town centre can be improved, we need to hear from you. We know how important it is to be out and about in Rotherham listening and engaging with local people."