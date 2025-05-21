Suspended sentence for sex offender in Stovewood prosecution

A CHILD sex offender has been given a suspended sentence for a crime which happened 13 years ago in Rotherham.

He was brought to court after an investigation under Operation Stovewood.

Stovewood was launched by the National Crime Agency to investigate historic child sexual abuse in Rotherham and resulted in Jacek Brzozowski, aged 35, being prosecuted.

He admitted having sex with a 15 year old at a party at his home, one of a number which took place, where the victim and her friend were raped by other men.

He was sentenced to 21 months prison, suspended for two years, in a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court and was also placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for ten years.

Two other men, Romauld Stefan Houphouet, aged 37, and Absolom Sigiyo, 42, from Rotherham, have already been sentenced to more than 38 years in total, for rape and other offences against the girls.

They appeared at Crown Court in March when they were sent to prison.

The NCA said the victims told investigators they were taken to numerous parties in

Admission: Jacek Brzozowski accepted his guilt

rotherham, where they were given alcohol before being abused by the men - some openly referred to them as ‘fresh meat’.

At the time, Brozozowski was aged 22 and he had six with his victim in a bedroom.

Houphouet had raped the girl previously, found them together and became angry, telling Brzozowski to leave before raping the girl again, in an act of revenge.

The women were contacted by specially trained officers working on Operation Stovewood after they were identified as potential victims.

Now aged 20s, they told officers of the abuse.

Senior investigating officer Kath Blain said: “Jack Brzozowski lived in a house where two girls were repeatedly plied with alcohol and subjected to horrific sexual assaults at parties.

“He could have helped them but instead he took advantage of the situation for his own sexual gratification.

“Our investigation, supported by the victim’s testimony, has ensured that Brzozowski has been held to account for his rime.

“There is no situation in which having sex with a child is legal, so I urge anyone who was sexually abused as a child - no matter how long ago, or if they believed at the time that it was consensual - to report it to police.”