Suspect remanded in custody over Broom 'shooting' allegations

Court date: Muliaj will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court

A ROTHERHAM man has been locked up ahead of a court appearance following an alleged shooting in the town.

Detectives investigating an incident on Thursday arrested Edison Muliaj, aged 29, of Bradgate Lane, Bradgate.

He was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

The incident happened at 4.47pm, with red officers attending Broom Road in response to reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

Officers found evidence consistent with a gun being fired, and began an investigation.

Muliaj was later arrested, charged and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Saturday August 30.

He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court, scheduled for September 29.

A 33-year-old man arrested last week on suspicion of possession of a firearm has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Police ask anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 678 of 28 August 2025.