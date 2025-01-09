Suspect charged with historic sex crimes over decades

A ROTHERHAM man is accused of 29 sexual offences between 1980 and 2007.

Malcolm Barnes, 66, of Newman Road, is charged with rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16 and 20 counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.