.

SEVEN men have been jailed for more than a century combined for a string of child sex offences which happened before the Rotherham grooming scandal was exposed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecution is the latest success for investigators working on Operation Stovewood, which was set up to investigate historical child abuse in the town.

Their convictions came earlier in the summer, following a nine-week trial, and have now been sentenced to a total of 106 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their two victims were aged between 11 and 16 when the offending happened.

They were both in care and were groomed – often plied with alcohol or cannabis – before being raped or assaulted and would often be collected by the abusers from the home where they lived.

Offences took place at locations including a cemetery, supermarket car park, a park and behind a children’s nursery.

On one occasion, a victim was raped by two men at a hotel and on another occasion had to climb through a window to escape her abuser’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown Prosecution spokeswoman Sue Becker said: “These seven men deliberately preyed on two young girls they knew were vulnerable.”

Sentencing took two days, with Mohammed Amar (43, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham, being sentenced to 14 years for two counts of indecent assault on a girl aged 11. He was cleared on one charge of indecent assault.

Yasser Ajaibe (39), of Walter Street, Rotherham, was convicted of indecent assault on a girl aged 11 and was sentenced to six years.

Mohammed Zameer Sadiq (49), of Richard Road, Rotherham, was locked up for 15 years for raping a girl aged under 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tahir Yasin (38), of Burngreave Street, Sheffield, was given eight years for eight rapes.

Ramin Bari (39), of Derby Street, Sheffield, got nine years for four counts of rape.

Abid Saddiq (43), formerly of Rotherham, was convicted of indecent assault on a girl under 12, raping a girl under 13 and two other rapes and was sentenced to 24 years.

Mohammed Siyab (45), of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham, was convicted of two counts of raping a girl under 13 and trafficking for sexual exploitation within the UK.

Acquitted was Omar Mahmoud (38), of Grosvenor Road, Rotherham. He denied two counts of rape and was cleared.