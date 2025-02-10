Rotherham teenager admits role in huge cocaine supply conspiracy

Drugs network: links extended to Kiveton Park

A ROTHERHAM man and two from Killamarsh are among a gang of 16 who admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following an investigation by a crack policing team.

Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, a team with officers from five different forces, recovered more than nine kilograms of cocaine and £120,000 in cash during an operation which snared them.

A taser - electronic stun gun - was also recovered, along with knives, an imitation gun and other trappings of drug-dealers’ lifestyle, including jewellery, high value vehicles and designer clothes.

Latrell Walker, aged 18, of Stoney Bank Drive, Kiveton Park was among those who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Cameron Turner, aged 22, of Sheepcote Road, and Harry Chapman, aged 29, of Oak Close, both in Killamarsh also pleaded guilty.

A 17th man was convicted following a trial. All will now be sentenced at a later date.

The convictions represent a major success for investigators, who tracked different strands of various organised crime groups to identify those involved.

At the top of the tree was a Sheffield man who sold cocaine wholesale, before it was sub-divided for distribution by different crime gangs.

Turner was involved in selling the drug directly to users, with the cash generated making its way back up the supply chain.

When he was arrested, he was in possession of 39 individual deals and had £22,000 in cash.

The total haul of drugs was seized in different quantities from different people. The wholesaler was found to have trainers worth £11,000 when he was arrested.

Det Insp Beth Lee, from the EMSOU, was senior investigating officer in the case and said: “This was a large scale and complex investigation into this group.

“They recruited numerous people to help them sell cocaine and profited greatly from their illegal activities.

“They attempted to evade capture on a number of occasions, driving dangerously as they tried to flee police and putting other people at risk.

“Many of them were also involved in violent altercations with other groups, or used the threat of violence to carry out their activities.

“Removing people like this from our streets has a hue positive impact on the safety of our communities and demonstrates that we will not tolerate the harm they cause,” she said.