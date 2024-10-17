Rape admission: Hussain was already in prison

A ROTHERHAM sex offender already behind bars for offences against girls in the town has admitted a second rape.

Aftab Hussain, 45, admitted raping a 15-year-old child in Rotherham two decades ago, at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was already serving a 24-year jail sentence for twice raping a girl and indecently assaulting another, as a result of investigations under Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s long-running probe into historic sex offences in the district.

He was given an additional eight years in prison, though that will be served concurrently - alongside - his existing sentence.

The fresh investigation followed detectives identifying a third potential victim, who told them she had been raped in a park by Hussain.

Her evidence was that he saw her sat alone in the park, harrassed her and repeatedly asked her to follow him to a secluded area.

She knew he had been violent towards and friend and refused to go but he became threatening, demanding that she join him or he was “gonna have her”.

The girl again refused but Hussain dragged her onto her feet, then took her to a spot beside a canal where he raped her.

Afterwards Hussain left the girl on her own beside the canal.

She reported the incident when Operation Stovewood officers contacted her in 2019.

NCA lead investigating officer, Mitch Leach, said: “The NCA has ensured that the women Hussain raped and assaulted when they were children have had their stories of horrific abuse heard in court.

“Hussain’s victims have shown enormous courage by recounting what he did to them, and now another woman who bravely spoke out after years suffering in silence has finally seen her abuser face justice.

“I urge anyone who was abused as a child to please report it to the police. Specially trained officers are ready and waiting to help.”

Operation Stovewood is no longer taking on new cases, but any such investigations will now be conducted by South Yorkshire Police, who can be contacted by telephone on 101.

Operation Stovewood is the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 38 people – including Hussain - have been convicted.

Some cases are still awaiting court.