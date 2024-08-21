In tears: Brookes was jailed

A Rotherham woman sobbed as she was sent to prison for inciting a vulnerable teenage boy, said to have the ‘mental capability’ of an 11-year-old, to engage in sexual activity with her.

Jailing 25-year-old Kelsey Brookes for three separate sex offences against the boy, Judge David Dixon said: “You made explicit requests to, in effect, have sex with a child.

“You sent him videos of yourself…and you sent pictures of yourself in the shower, fully naked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the boy, described as ‘very vulnerable’, was 15 at the time of the offences. He is entitled to lifelong anonymity.

“A boy with the mental capability of an 11-year-old was being asked to have sex with an adult, who was sending graphic images of her pleasuring herself,” Judge Dixon said, adding: “His ability to comprehend adult emotions is greatly restricted.”

Over several months, Brookes contacted the boy’s phone 1,413 times, while he contacted her 2,467 times, prosecutor Gurdial Singh told the court.

Mr Singh said some messages were sexually graphic and outlined what the pair wanted to do to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture of the boy’s genitals, which he sent to Brookes, was retained on her phone.

Judge Dixon said he was obliged to sentence Brookes for the offence of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity on the basis there was ‘no sexual activity’ carried out between the pair - with her offending limited to what was uncovered in her phone communication with the boy.

He told the court, however, that he has ‘doubts about that’, given the nature of their communication.

Brookes’ offending was revealed after her phone was examined and she was charged with causing or inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity; an offence of engaging in sexual activity with a child and one offence of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brookes, of Whitehill Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham, admitted all three charges.

Defending, Rebecca Randall said Brookes has shown ‘genuine remorse’ for her offending, through her guilty pleas, ‘glowing’ letters of recommendation, and her letter to the court.

Ms Randall said that while Brookes - who previously held a clean criminal record - did not seek to ‘excuse’ or justify her behaviour, she was enduring a period of ‘extreme stress’ at the time she committed the offences.

“This behaviour was entirely out of character,” said Ms Randall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s consumed by shame,” said Ms Randall, adding that Brookes’ mental health had deteriorated to the extent that she felt it necessary to contact the mental health crisis team in April 2024.”

Both Brookes and members of her family, who were sitting in the public gallery, sobbed as Judge Dixon sent her to begin a 30-month prison sentence.

He also made her the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order, which will restrict her use of the internet and prohibit her from living under the same roof as a boy under the age of 18, unless she receives permission from the relevant local authority.