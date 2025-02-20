Rotherham offenders in drugs gang smashed by cops

Jailed: Myers, Corrigan, Bean and Talbot

A PAIR of Rotherham men have been jailed alongside two other criminals for their roles in running a notorious drugs racket.

David Bean, aged 35, of Prospect Court, Parkgate, Rotherham got six years and five months inside while Peter Talbot, 59, of Main Street, Rotherham town centre, was locked up for five years and seven months.

They were sentenced alongside Sheffield men Jordan Corrigan and Thomas Myers, who had been jointly running the ‘JD’ drugs line in Sheffield.

The result - a total of 28 years prison time - was a significant success for South Yorkshire Police’s Fortify team, which investigates serious violence and organised crime, which includes the supply of class A narcotics.

In April 2024, officers stopped a vehicle with Talbot and Myers inside.

When officers approached, they saw Myers, in the passenger seat, swallow suspected class A drugs.

A search of the vehicle revealed two mobile phones, with one later confirmed to be running the 'JD line'.

Corrigan was arrested near to his home and a simultaneous warrant was executed at his address where Bean was found with crack cocaine value at £34,800.

Det Sgt Victoria Kenny said: "The dedication to removing illegal drugs off the streets of South Yorkshire has been shown in the case, which has resulted in four criminals being locked up for a total of nearly 30 years, following an intensive policing operation.

"Drugs and organised criminality bring devastation to our local communities, with many of our residents left to deal with the damage they have caused. This is not acceptable.”

All four first appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in May last year and denied conspiracy to supply class A drugs but each later admitted their guilt.

Corrigan, 30, of Homestead Road, Sheffield, got seven years and five months in prison.

Myers, 35, of Maltravers Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report it on 101 or online through our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the Crimestoppers phone line, 0800 555 111, or on a form available on their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.