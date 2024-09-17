Rotherham man given away by his own tattoo jailed over Manvers trouble
Joshua Webb (21), of Birch Park Court, Holmes, masked himself to avoid being identified – but was caught out by a distinctive tattoo on his hand.
He was seen on video footage throwing wooden planks and rocks at police as they tried to protect the Manvers Holiday Inn and its occupants from troublemakers.
That allowed police to track him down and when he was questioned, he gave a full admission that he had been active in the violence and had targeted officers.
He was sent to prison for two years and six months as a result of his actions.
Four others were sentenced on the same day as Webb, with Mexborough man Ben Beardsley (38), of Hall Gate, getting two years and eight months’ custody. He was identified by a member of the public.