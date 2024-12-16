Rotherham firearms dealer jailed over sex crimes

Success: A police investigation led to jail for Valmont

A ROTHERHAM firearms dealer has been jailed and had his licence to trade revoked after his deviant sexual habits were exposed in a police investigation.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police began an investigation into Daniel Valmont in 2022, after a complainant made a report of sexual communication to the force.

Investigators searched Valmont’s home, in Aston, and seized his laptop computer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the contents of his devices were searched, officers found examples of extreme pornography, including beastiality and voyeuristic videos.

He had filmed women secretly while they were in the bathroom.

Valmont who owned the Valmont Firearms dealership also had his firearms seized and licence to operate revoked.

The business is now listed as permanently closed.

During his police interviews Valmont officers said he provided only lies and poor reasoning for his possession of the extreme pornography, including that he had forgotten to take the cameras out of bathrooms after filming himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subsequently charged with voyeurism and possession of illegal indecent images of beastiality.

The judge sentencing Valmont said he had showed no remorse for his actions and has told countless lies throughout the investigation, only pleading guilty when he knew the witness to his crime showed up at court to provide evidence.

Investigating Officer Julie Cooper said: “Firearms can have devastating consequences and should only be in the hands of responsible, upstanding, and morally sound citizens.

“We have strict processes in place to ensure that those in possession, handling and selling firearms are of a sound judgement and a ‘fit and proper’ person, and Valmont’s actions show he does not reflect this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Valmont’s actions have caused his victim distress and ruined his own life; he now faces prison and has lost his job and livelihood.”

Valmont was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 42 weeks in prison and subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.