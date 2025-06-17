Rotherham drink drive killer jailed

A DRINK driver was almost three times over the alcohol limit when he crashed a car and killed his passenger in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Rowbottom, aged 27, has been jailed for seven years and six months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

He was jailed by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting the offence in the Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash happened late in the evening of Sunday November 26, 2023, when Rowbottom, of South Street, Deepdale, Rotherham was driving a Volkswagen Passat on Kimberworth Road.

That collided with several vehicles which had been left parked at the roadside.

All of the vehicles were unoccupied at the time but due to the force of the impact, his passenger, a 47-year-old woman, was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Rowbottom received minor injuries during the collision. At the scene, a roadside breath test found he was nearly three times over the prescribed limit of alcohol. Following his arrest on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, refusing to submit an eyesight test required by law, and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, Rowbottom attended voluntarily for a police interview. At a Sheffield Crown Court hearing in March this year, Rowbottom pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He has now been sentenced at same court to seven years and six months in prison. Sergeant John Taylor, Senior Investigating Officer, from the Serious Collisions Unit, said:

“Rowbottom's choice to get into his car and drive it that night after drinking over the limit for driving was reckless and resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A family suffered the devastating and unnecessary death of a loved one and I hope this serves as a reminder to all drivers that drinking and driving is extremely dangerous.

Prosecuted: Rowbottom left a woman dead

“The consequences can be catastrophic, it doesn't just put your own life at risk but that of your loved ones and others.

"I am pleased that Rowbottom will now face considerable time behind bars for that fateful decision he made.”

No details of the identity of the woman who died have been released by South Yorkshire Police.