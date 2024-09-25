Fled abroad: Shahid Hussain

A PAEDOPHILE who targeted a vulnerable girl thought he had got away with his heinous crime for years, because police failed to act when she tried to report him.

Shahid Hussain evaded justice for his attack on the girl then aged 14, for more than 20 years and even fled the country to avoid justice for the indecent assault; but he was finally jailed during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

While Hussain, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, was free to live his life as he chose in the intervening years, the girl he preyed on in a ‘dark, muddy lane’ in Rotherham in 2003 had continued to suffer, feeling as though her ‘life had been ruined’ the court heard.

Judge Graham Reeds KC explained: “After the attack she went to the police and give the same account stolid the jury.. no allegation was taken further at that time.”

He told Hussain: “When the case was re-started, you left the country. You didn’t come back for the trial, you had to be brought back.

“She considers her life ruined by what you did.”

Hussain was arrested after web NCA officers involved with Operation Stovewood investigated the allegation some years later.

He was charged and bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court in 2018 but absconded before the hearing.

NCA officers identified he may have left the country and obtained a European Arrest Warrant.

After five years on the run, he was caught by Bulgarian police as he tried to enter Turkey.

Judge Reeds said Hussain knew the girl, now a woman, to be vulnerable when he targeted her and said he was ‘sure’ Hussain intended to groom the girl who he would meet, along with her friend, behind Meadowhall shopping centre.

He was known to his victim as ‘Shammy’ and would give her alcohol and presents.

He was convicted of indecent assault, though the judge said in today’s era his actions would be charged as rape, which carries a potentially tougher sentence.

He was given eight years and told to expect to serve two thirds of that in custody.

After that he will face deportation.

Operation Stovewood was set up to investigate historic child sexual abuse after the Rotherham grooming scandal was exposed.