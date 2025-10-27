Rotherham cannabis farmer jailed

A CANNABIS farmer who attempted to flee from police has been jailed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a burglary at a property on Henley Grove Road, in Bradgate, Rotherham.

Officers attended and found a cannabis farm within the building, with Xhevair Sheme present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he was speaking to officers, the 25-year-old attempted to flee leading to a short pursuit on foot, before he was caught.

Once in custody, Sheme was identified as wanted in connection with a separate cannabis farm found at a property in Sheffield.

On April 16, an electrical company worker visited the address, discovered a cannabis grow and reported to police that Sheme had been at the property.

When questioned by officers, Sheme refused to answer any questions about the drugs farms and was subsequently charged with two counts of producing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheme, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months.

Jailed: Police brought a cannabis farmer to justice

The prosecution marks another success for police in the fight to tackle cannabis cultivation in Rotherham.

In the past couple of years they have closed down several highly significant ‘factories’, often where offenders have dangerously hacked into electricity supplies to provide the power needed for grow plants.

Rotherham Council also revealed that in the last five years, they have found cannabis ‘grows’ in privately rented housing worth a total of £40m at street value.

While personal possession and use of cannabis no longer attracts prosecution, growing and distributing the drug remains a serious issue for law-enforcement.