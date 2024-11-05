Rapist: David Fish

JUSTICE has finally caught up with Rotherham man David Fish – 17 years after he launched a campaign of sexual exploitation and violence against a schoolgirl.

He is now serving a 12-year sentence for offences against the child.

Fish (46), of Kilnhurst, first targeted the then 15 year old in 2007, when she was in care and vulnerable, for grooming.

He was then aged 20s and approached her in a park, exchanging phone numbers and she became infatuated with him.

He plied her with drugs and alcohol, exploiting her trust by coercing her into sex.

However, Fish’s crimes were uncovered when the National Crime Agency launched Operation Stovewood, an investigation into historic cases of sexual abuse in Rotherham.

That was a response to the child-grooming scandal which emerged a decade ago.

They reviewed a report she had made previously and she agreed to talk to detectives, who were able to corroborate her account of events.

Fish’s computer was seized and specialist officers were able to work through a huge number of files stored there, recovering graphic sexual images of the victim as a child.

They had been made, and kept, by Fish.

That supported her testimony that Fish had made sexual videos of her, an accusation he had denied.

His sentence was for two counts of sexual activity with a child, one of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography, one of rape and one of unlawful wounding.

The court had been told that on one occasion, the victim had woken to find him raping her and on another, where he accused her of flirting with another man, smashed a mug against her head so hard that she needed stitches.

Investigating officer Steve Palmer said: “Fish has faced justice 17 years after targeting, manipulating and abusing a vulnerable young girl, thanks to the courage of the victim and the hard work of National Crime Agency investigators.

“Investigators listened to the victim’s account and subsequently identified corroborating evidence.

“Though the victim will always live with what Fish did, I hope his sentencing will bring her a measure of peace and allow her to move forward.”

No more cases are being taken on under Operation Stovewood, but some are still being investigated and are awaiting court.

South Yorkshire Police will take new cases, however.