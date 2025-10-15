Prolific burglar jailed after admitting Dearne area offences

Jailed: Martin Shaw

A PROLIFIC criminal has been jailed after repeatedly targeting a Rotherham community in a burglary spree.

In the early hours of July 18, South Yorkshire Police received reports of break-ins at a business on Montgomery Square, Wath, and a garage on Snowberry Close, Swinton.

CCTV enquiries identified an offender with the same clothing and appearance at the scene of both incidents.

The man in the CCTV footage was identified as Martin Shaw.

On July 26, police received reports that Shaw was at a property on Cliffefield Road, Swinton. Officers responded and, despite Shaw attempting to escape through a back garden, he was arrested.

When questioned by officers, Shaw denied being the man in the CCTV footage of both burglaries - however, the 46-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and a single charge of theft.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Shaw, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 19 months.