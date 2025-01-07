Police seek man who failed to attend court hearing

Do not approach: Wayne Waddington

WANTED Rotherham man Wayne Waddington is being sought by police after failing to attend a court hearing.

The South Yorkshire force described him as aged 34, five feet eight inches tall, slim, with short brown hair.

They want help from anyone who has seen or spoken to him, or has information about where he may be staying.

Anyone who does see him is asked not to approach him, but to call 999.

Other information can be passed on via 101, quoting incident number 14/53625/23.