Numbers charged over Manvers disturbances reaches three figures

Three figures: 100 now charged with offences

THE tally of defendants facing prosecution over last summer’s disturbance at Manvers has now hit three figures, South Yorkshire Police have announced.

Numbers accused of offending as trouble erupted around the Holiday Inn hotel, where asylum seekers were housed, on August 4 has reached 100, with 85 of them already dealt with at court.

Between those cases, Judges have handed down a total of 213 years of prison.

Seven more now have court dates scheduled, all accused of violent disorder.

They include Lee Whitelam, aged 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham, who is accused of violent disorder and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on March 31.

James Garbutt, aged 40, of Kingsbrook Chase, Rotherham, is due before Sheffield Magistrates on April 7.

Casey Roughly, aged 21, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 13.

Elarna Abbey-Garner, aged 19, of Station Road, Dunscroft, is to appear before Sheffield Magistrates on March 17.

Dion Wragg, aged 26, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, is due to face Magistrates on May 26.

Jack Knight, aged 21, of The Crescent, Barnsley, is due at Magistrates Court on April 24.

Philip Wood, aged 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton, in Merseyside is due at Sheffield Crown Court on March 28.

The allegations against them stem from an incident which resulted in the hotel being badly damaged, with residents moved out after the trouble subsided.

The Home Office has since confirmed that the premises will no longer be used to accommodate asylum seekers.