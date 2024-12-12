Nine years prison for Manvers arsonist who put lives at risk

Nine years: Levi Fishlock

AN OFFENDER who tried to torch the Manvers Holiday Inn while residents and staff were inside during the August disturbance has been jailed for nine years.

Levi Fishlock played a prominent role in the violent scenes which escalated on Sunday August 4 and his actions have earned him one of the longest prison terms so far handed down.

He was wearing a distinctive purple football top when he was filmed performing offensive and lewd gestures before throwing missiles towards officers.

According to officers in the police cordon, the 31-year-old actively sought shopping trolleys, laundry cages and fencing to make barricades, which were then set on fire.

He was also seen throwing bricks at hotel windows.

Fishlock was later captured on CCTV as part of a mob attempting to push over a police van.

He appeared on video recorded from many sources, including police body-worn cameras, CCTV from the area and numerous images broadcast by news outlets covering the disturbance.

When they were examined, those images showed him running at police, putting pieces of wood into a large green bin which was alight and goading officers.

When confronted with the overwhelming evidence against him in a police interview Fishlock refused to comment.

Despite this at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, was jailed for nine years, with a further five years on licence.

The police investigation into the disorder at Manvers has now resulted in offenders being sentenced to more than 175 years in jail, in total.

So far, 77 people have been sentenced for their roles in the disturbance, with more still due before the courts.

The nine year jail terms reflects the seriousness of Fishlock’s actions, as it is much longer than the jail terms handed down to most who admitted violent disorder, the most common charges relating to the incident.

Another offender, Thomas Birley, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, was also sent to prison for nine years after admitting arson with intent to endanger life on the same day.

Offenders ranging from juveniles to grand parents have now been jailed for their parts in the disturbance.