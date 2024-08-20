POLICE have so far charged 51 people over their actions during the disorder around the Manvers Holiday Inn less than two weeks ago, with 13 of those already sentenced and behind bars.

Defendants include: Ryan Deering, 34, of Potts Crescent, Great Houghton, Barnsley, charged with assault of an emergency worker; Graham Harper, 43, of Henry Street, Darfield, Barnsley charged with violent disorder; Kaylee Cunningham, 36, of Gerald Crescent, Kendray, Barnsley accused of perverting the course of public justice; Thomas Birley, 27, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted arson with intent to endanger life; Graham Doherty, 35, of Common Wealth, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham charged with violent disorder; Christian Hemus, 35, Clarney Avenue, Barnsley, charged with violent disorder, possession of cannabis and production of cannabis; Morgan Hardy, 29, of Melton High Street, Rotherham, charged with violent disorder; Richard Harrison, 37, of Burman Road, Rotherham, charged with violent disorder; A 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder; Joseph Iggo, 20, of Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield charged with violent disorder; Levi Fishlock, 31, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life; Damien Mayfield, 41, of Spring Lane View, Sheffield charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words, behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress; A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, charged with violent disorder; Jake Turton, 38, of West Street, Barnsley, has been charged with violent disorder, driving a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving without insurance; Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley charged with violent disorder. Lee Crisp, 42, or Mount Road, Barnsley, has admitted violent disorder and is due for sentencing; Alfie Conway, 19, of Park Avenue, South Kirby, Pontefract, as admitted violent disorder and is due for sentencing; Liam Gray, 20, of Manderson Drive, Kilnhurst, has admitted violent disorder and is due for sentencing; Michael Bailey, 50, of Hawthorne Drive, Bolton on Dearne, has admitted violent disorder and criminal damage and is due to be sentenced; Brad Westerman, 24, of Washington Road, Goldthorpe, has admitted violent disorder and will be sentenced; Jordan Teal, of Railway Terrace, Goldthorpe, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and is due to be sentenced; Peter Beard, 43, of Becknoll Road, Brampton Bierlow, has admitted violent disorder and will be sentenced; Michael Woods, 64 of Ainsdale Avenue, Goldthorpe, has admitted violent disorder and is scheduled for sentencing; Christian Ivermee, 31, of Chapel Street, Mexborough, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced shortly; Lewis Lynch, 30, of Burman Road, Wath pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced soon; Luke Merrit, 27, of Victoria Road, Balby, admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency service worker.