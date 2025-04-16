More suspects - including sixteen year olds - to face justice over Manvers disturbance

Manvers: More than a dozen due in court

FOURTEEN more people - including three 16 year old boys - are to appear in court over alleged involvement in last summer’s disturbance outside the Manvers Holiday Inn hotel.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released details of those accused, and their court dates, days after James Garbutt, 41, of Kingsbrook Chase, Wath-upon-Dearne was jailed for two years and four months.

He was caught on camera pushing shopping trolleys into a police car and he also had his young son sat on his shoulders as the incident unfolded.

He admitted violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garbutt was identified on several video clips, with South Yorkshire Police describing his behaviour as “shameful”.

After his arrest, Garbutt told officers he had been in the area to ‘feed the ducks’ with his son at a nearby lake and described his actions as a “moment of stupidity”.

He became the 89th person to be sentenced over the incident and 78 have been locked up so far.

Now a 16 year old boy is due at Sheffield Youth Court on April 30, accused of violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 16 year old will appear at the same court on that day, accused of violent disorder, and another of that age had a court hearing due on Wednesday (April 16) for the same offence.

They cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Matthew Crossland, 32, of Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, is charged with violent disorder and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.

Callum Bacon, 18, of Wilkinson Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and arson. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.

The following are all accused of violent disorder, and will appear in court in the weeks ahead:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Jones, 38, of James Street, Barnsley; Keethan Reeve-Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon Road, Barnsley; Jason Sinnott, 34, of Farm Road, Kendray, Barnsley; Elarna Abbey-Garner, 19, of Station Road, Dunscroft; Dion Wragg, 26, of Assembly Way, Barnsley; Jack Knight, 21, of The Crescent, Barnsley; Lee Whitelam, 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham; Darren Ward, 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley; Philip Wood, 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton.