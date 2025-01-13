Millions of pounds grabbed back from cash-rich criminals

Status symbols: But these have all been seized from offenders

CRIMINALS have lost more than £2m of their ill-gotten gains in South Yorkshire over the last year.

The Process of Crime Act allows police to chase down criminals through the courts to claw back money they cannot justify as being obtained legitimately.

During 2024, orders totalling more than £1.4m have been obtained against offenders, with the cash going to support the work of the criminal justice system - bringing other criminals to court.

But in addition, civil forfeiture notices have also been obtained by police, totalling almost £789,000.

One drug dealer was ordered to pay £192,000 after getting an eight year prison term for drug trafficking.

South Yorkshire Police has an economic crime unit, with specialist officers who can unpick the financial affairs of convicted criminals.

POCA legislation then allows them to request the money is returned, based on the offender’s known illicit assets.

In addition to cash, items like designer clothes and handbags - the trappings of ‘success’ which some criminals find attractive - can also be seized.

Laura Hough, Head of Asset Recovery, said:

“The ECU team ensures that criminals will not benefit from a life of crime which often has impacted local communities for the worse.

“This process is helped by intelligence submitted by the public. We can’t do our work without the help of our communities.

“Your information can help us understand how much an individual has benefited from crime,” she said.

Police are urging members of the public to report their suspicions about people flaunting cash they cannot justify.

Information can be passed by telephone on 101.